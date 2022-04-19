A wildlife photographer has captured the plight of nesting owls coming under attack from jackdaws in their homes in North Yorkshire.

One camera set up by Robert E. Fuller in the village of Thixendale, near Malton, showed a tawny owl – christened 'Luna' – barricaded inside a tree by twigs.

Another showed an owl – called 'Bonnie' – protecting its chicks as sticks dropped by a jackdaw rained down from above.

Jackdaws often intrude on other birds' homes to try to take over their nests.

Mr Fuller said: "What is really interesting is how passive the tawny owls are about it.

"This owl species is normally aggressively territorial, but neither Luna or Bonnie fight back."

Mr Fuller and his colleagues at The Robert Fuller Gallery in Malton have been attending Luna's nest to remove the sticks on a regular basis to preserve access to the tree.

A spokesperson said: "Jackdaws weave the sticks very tightly with sheep wool so it is impossible for the owls to get out. They leave just a small hole that they can get through but no other bird can."

Mr Fuller said there were examples of birds being "buried alive" by jackdaws trying to take over their nests.