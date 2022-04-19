A man who went on the run after stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times in a "brutal and frightening attack" has been jailed.

Jack Darrion Sutton, 23, left his victim with injuries to her face, arms and chest in the incident in Scarborough on 10 December last year.

Police were called to Londebsorough Road at around 11.30pm and the 23-year-old woman was taken to hospital for surgery.

Sutton, of Mount View Avenue, fled the scene but was found, with the help of a police helicopter, in a back garden an hour later.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, and was jailed for 16 years and given an extended licence of four years.

Det Chief Insp Graeme Wright, Scarborough and Ryedale Police, said: "This was an extremely brutal and frightening attack in which the victim was very lucky to escape with her life.

"Sutton now accepts that his actions that night were reprehensible and could have resulted in fatal injuries to the brave victim.

"He now has plenty of time to reflect on this incident and hopefully take on board every opportunity to reform his ways."