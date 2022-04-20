Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested after five shotguns were found in a caravan being towed along the M1.

The caravan was initially seen by police near junction 27, close to Kirkby in Ashfield in North Nottinghamshire, on Sunday morning.

Officers followed the vehicle along the motorway before pulling it over near junction 23A.

They found five guns during a search and arrested a 47-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy on suspicion of possessing firearms without a certificate.

Both were later released under investigation.

Det Sgt Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a great bit of work by officers that led to five firearms being taken off the streets.

"Being in possession of firearms of any kind without the legal authority to do so is extremely serious and will always generate a very strong police response."