The family of a British soldier who has been captured by the Russian army while fighting in Ukraine have spoken out against "Kremlin propaganda" designed to discredit him.

Aiden Aslin was among a battalion of marines reportedly taken hostage by the Russians while defending the besieged city of Mariupol.

The 28-year-old, from Newark in North Nottinghamshire, has subsequently appeared in footage shown on Russian television.

In a statement issued through their MP Robert Jenrick, Mr Aslin's family said the video, which shows him with physical injuries, was "deeply distressing".

And they spoke out against attempts to undermine his role in the conflict.

The statement said: "Aiden decided to join the Ukrainian Marines and has served in his unit for nearly four years.

"He is not, contrary to the Kremlin’s propaganda, a volunteer, a mercenary, or a spy. Aiden was making plans for his future outside the military, but like all Ukrainians, his life was turned upside down by Putin’s barbarous invasion.

"He has played his part in defending Ukraine’s right to self-determination."

A building damaged during fighting in Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: AP

Mr Aslin, who previously fought with Kurdish forces against the so-called Islamic State in Syria, moved to Ukraine in 2018 and has a Ukrainian girlfriend.

His family said they were in contact with the Foreign Office "to ensure the Russian authorities meet their obligations to prisoners of war under international law".

They added: "Aiden is a much-loved young man with a strong network of friends around him and a loving wife-to-be."