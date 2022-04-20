Leeds Rhinos announce Rohan Smith as new head coach

Struggling Leeds Rhinos have appointed Rohan Smith as head coach on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 40-year-old, who coached Bradford in 2016, joins from Australian club Norths Devils and signs a contract that will keep him at Headingley until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

He said: "The opportunity to be a head coach in Super League is something I have always aspired to do and especially with a club with such a rich history in the game and a proud tradition of developing talent through their Academy."

Smith is the son of Brian Smith, the former Hull and Bradford coach, and nephew of former Leeds boss Tony Smith.

On the same day as Leeds announced Rohan Smith's appointment, Hull KR announced that Tony Smith would leave as coach at the end of the season.

Rohan Smith replaces Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who was appointed interim coach after Richard Agar left in March following a string of bad results.

The club currently sit second from bottom, a point above bottom club Toulouse.

Jones-Buchanan will remain in charge for the club's next two games against Toulouse and Hull KR.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "We are extremely pleased to have secured one of the most exciting young coaches in the game at present.

"Rohan Smith is highly regarded both here in England and Australia and is someone who is passionate about coaching and most importantly for us, excited about developing our players and a winning culture and environment."