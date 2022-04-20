Man remanded in custody after shooting in Harehills in Leeds

A man has been charged with firearms offences as part of an investigation into a shooting in Leeds on Thursday 14 April.

Caleb Masiyina, 21, of Woodhouse, Leeds, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday 20 April, charged with possession of a Section 5 firearm and possession of ammunition in Rillbank Lane, Hyde Park. He has been remanded in custody.

He was arrested on Monday 18 April alongside four other men, by detectives investigating an incident in which a gun was fired in Pasture Road in Harehills on Thursday evening.

Police were called to the scene at around 6.30pm and found evidence of a gun being shot.

The men were arrested after officers stopped a car in Back Rosebank Crescent in Hyde Park. A handgun and ammunition were recovered nearby.

The four other men have been released on bail, with one recalled to prison.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are continuing to carry out enquiries into what happened.