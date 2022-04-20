A dog that was missing for four days has been rescued from an old mine shaft in Sheffield.

Olive, a labrador retriever, was reported missing from the Lady Cannings Plantation area of the city on Thursday, 14 April.

But after appeals on social media, and with hope fading of finding her alive, she was discovered in a disused mine shaft off Ringinglow Road on Monday, 18 April.

Firefighters helped to rescue her and she was returned to her owners.

Olive after she was rescued. Credit: HART/Facebook

Writing on Facebook, volunteer group Homebound Animal Response Team (HART) celebrated a "beautiful ending", saying: "It has been a wild ride to get this baby girl home but now she's back in safe arms.

"Thank you to every single one of you that shared, gave well wishes and offered to help attend."

The area has now been taped off. Credit: HART/Facebook

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew used ropes and harness to access the shaft and lift Olive out.

The opening to the shaft has now been fenced off in preparation for it to be filled.