South Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation into reports of an attempted rape in Doncaster in which a woman was allegedly pinned against a wall by a stranger.

It happened just after midnight on 18 December last year. Police say a woman in her 30s was walking along Chequers Road when she was approached by an unknown man.

Officers say the man unzipped his trousers and exposed himself. It is alleged he then grabbed the victim and held her against a wall while unfastening her trousers.

She was able to escape and call for help. Police say she was physically unharmed during the ordeal.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for the public's help in identifying a man they want to speak to.

Officers hope the image may jog someone's memory or look familiar Credit: South Yorkshire Police

Det Con Caroline Thomas, who is investigating, said: "Since the incident was reported we have worked with the victim and carried out extensive enquiries to find the man responsible.

"I understand this incident may cause concern to the local community but I would like to reassure you that we have and are committed to finding him.

"We have obtained CCTV footage and are now keen to identify the man in the images as we believe he can assist with our investigation."

The man is described as mid-30s, of a medium build, with dark hair.

Anyone with information should call 101.