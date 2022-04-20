Police investigating the rape of a teenage girl have released a picture of the suspect that was provided by the victim.

The 17-year-old was attacked in Nowell Mount Park, Harehills, Leeds, a short distance from the entrance on Nowell View, between midnight and 1am on Monday, 18 April.

Temporary Detective Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "The victim has been left badly traumatised by the incident and we have specialist officers supporting her as we continue our efforts to identify the suspect.

"She has provided an image of the suspect and we are appealing for anyone who recognises him to contact us immediately."

The suspect was described as Eastern European, possibly Romanian or Albanian, aged in his mid-twenties, with dark curly hair and a patchy black beard.

He was around 5ft 10ins tall and of muscular build with broad shoulders.

He was wearing black shorts, a hoody and a long black coat and flip flops.

Temporary Det Insp Atkinson added: "We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the park around the time of the incident and saw the suspect in the vicinity.

"We appreciate that an incident of this nature will cause understandable concern in the local community and we are liaising closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people."

Anyone with information should call police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.