Yorkshire MP calls for Linton-on-Ouse asylum seeker plans to be reversed

The MP for Thirsk and Malton, Kevin Hollinrake, has met with Home Secretary Priti Patel, calling for plans for an asylum reception centre in North Yorkshire to be reversed.

Mr Hollinrake tweeted to say he now opposes the plans for Linton-on-Ouse, saying he is concerned that a "small rural village" is not an appropriate place to house 1,500 young, male asylum seekers.

He added: "While I am supportive of providing safe harbour and government accommodation for those fleeing persecution, I do not believe that the small rural village of Linton-on-Ouse is the appropriate place to house up to 1500 young, male asylum seekers."

Last week the government announced plans for the former RAF site to become a reception centre for asylum seekers.

They came alongside plans to curb migrant crossings of the English Channel in small boats, and people who are deemed to have entered Britain by unlawful means since January 1 may be sent to Rwanda where they will be permitted to apply for asylum in the African country.

The Linton-on-Ouse site, which closed in 2020, is set to become the first new bespoke centre under the government's new plan, which aims to cut the cost of housing refugees.

However, the parish council said they were unaware and not consulted over the plans.

The Home Office previously said the Linton-on-Ouse site would "provide safe and secure accommodation for asylum seekers while their claim is considered".