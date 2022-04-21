A convicted paedophile has been jailed again after he was seen approaching children in a playground.

Oliver Angelsmith, of Northstead Flats in Scarborough, was given a sexual harm prevention order in 2008 after he was jailed for abusing a boy under the age of 13.

The order banned him from entering any children’s play area or having contact with youngsters under the age of 16.

But he was reported to police after a concerned parent raised concerns after seeing him behaving suspiciously at Manor Road play park in Scarborough on 23 March.

It was reported that he pushed a child on a swing and offered children money to wash his bike. He was arrested two days later.

Angelsmith was seen approaching children in the Manor Road playground Credit: Google

The 34-year-old was charged with breaching the order and admitted the offence at Scarborough Magistrates Court.

York Crown Court, where he appeared for sentencing, heard that Angelsmith had an "appalling record" having previously been jailed over three previous breaches of the order.

He was sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

Det Sgt David Adams, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "While no children were harmed, Anglesmith showed no concern about brazenly breaching the sexual harm prevention order, which specifically set out that he is not to enter any park or play area.

"I would like to thank the parent who followed their gut instinct and picked up the phone reported the incident to us.

"I hope the prison sentence handed to Anglesmith sends out a clear message to those who choose to breach a court order of this gravity – it will not be tolerated and police will take action against you."