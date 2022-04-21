A man charged with murdering his wife in Halifax has pleaded guilty to her manslaughter.

The body of 52-year-old Dawn Walker was reportedly found in a suitcase in Lightcliffe on 31 October 2021.

At Bradford Crown Court, Thomas Nutt, 45, of Shirley Grove, Lightcliffe, denied murdering Ms Walker between 27 and 31 October, but he admitted her manslaughter.

Mr Nutt is currently being held in custody ahead of his murder trial which is due to begin on 25 July.

It is expected that the trial will last up to 10 days.