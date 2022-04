Police have released a picture of a man they want to find after a sexual assault in Sheffield.

A 34-year-old woman reported that she was racially abused by a man on The Wicker on 7 March, before being kicked, punched and sexually assaulted.

South Yorkshire Police said the attack happened just after 1pm.

They are appealing for anyone who recognises the man to call 101 or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.