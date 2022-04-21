Police have released images of a man they want to speak to after a man was sexually assaulted in a public toilet block in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police said that the attack happened between 2.20pm and 2.40pm on 4 April.

The man pictured was in the area at the time.

Det Con Allen, of Bradford Safeguarding Unit, said: "We are appealing for anyone who knows the man in this picture to get in touch and help us with our enquiries.

"The victim was left shaken after the assault and is being supported by specially trained officers.

"We know that there was a number of potential witnesses in the area at the time and may have seen something suspicious."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.