Police have released footage of the moments before a driver murdered a teenager by deliberately ramming his quad bike after a 60mph chase.

Rahees Mahmood, who was 18, suffered unsurvivable brain injuries when the quad bike he was riding pillion was hit by Jordan Glover's car in Holme Wood, Bradford, in June last year.

The 19-year-old quad bike driver suffered multiple fractures but survived.

Glover, 24, was found guilty of Mr Mahmood's murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was jailed for life with a minimum term of 18 years.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Chief Insp Tony Nicholson, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "There are no winners in this case.

"An 18-year-old man lost his life with devastating consequences for his family and friends and a 24-year-old man will be spending a minimum of 18 years in prison."

The trial at Bradford Crown Court had heard tensions were high on the estate in the summer of last year.

Glover was said to have set off in pursuit of the quad bike after an incident in which a parked Volkswagen Golf had been extensively damaged.

Rahees Mahmood suffered fatal brain injuries.

He took matters into his own hands after seeing men apparently armed with a machete and a garden fork, the jury heard.

The court heard that Glover deliberately drove into the back of the quad bike with the intention of driving them off the road and intending to cause at least very serious injury.

Glover drove away after the collision, but following his arrest he told police in a prepared statement that he had been drawn into the "tensions" in the area and he and his family had been threatened.

Sentencing Glover, Judge Andrew Hatton said he had allowed himself to become "embroiled" in gang-related issues on the afternoon of Mr Mahmood's death.

"You used your car as a weapon to pursue the quad bike," he said.

Det Chief Insp Nicholson added: "I hope this serves as a stark warning to other young men in the Holmewood area who might be engaging in petty damage, assaults, dangerous driving or anti-social behaviour that sometimes it can have serious and deadly consequences."