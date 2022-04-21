Hundreds of pigs have been rescued after being found in squalid conditions at a farm in Lincolnshire.

The 225 animals were discovered at a "high-risk premises" where the farmer was unable to look after them properly, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

They were covered in excrement and dirt, councillors were told.

Trading Standards said the pigs' shelters had fallen into a "serious state of disrepair".

Their owner agreed to sign them over to the council to avoid enforcement powers being used.

The farm's exact location has not been revealed.

Mark Keal, Trading Standards manager, showed the pictures to gasps from Lincolnshire County Council's Public Protection and Communities Scrutiny Committee.

"These were high-risk premises. The conditions had deteriorated," he told the committee.

"The pigs were experiencing unnecessary suffering. It was unsuitable housing which was in a serious state of disrepair.

"Pigs should be expected to have a dry area in their housing. The farmer agreed to pass them over into our care.

"Two hundred and twenty five pigs were taken into our care. They will be sold to recoup the costs.

"This is one of the problems if a premises can no longer afford food or proper care for their animals."

Trading Standards said they had carried out visits on ten of the most common offenders in recent months, and work was continuing to improve conditions with three of them.