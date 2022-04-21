It's a property that estate agents might creatively describe as "bijou".

But with a floor space of 25 sq ft, and standing at just 7ft tall, there's no getting away from the fact that this is one cottage that is just plain small.

In fact, it's thought to be the most diminutive building ever marketed on the property website Rightmove.

If you're interested in buying it you'll probably struggle to get inside for a viewing – and you'll almost certainly need to do so without a mortgage.

The property is based on the brick house from the fable The Three Little Pigs.

The house has been on display at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show. Credit: Lister Haigh/Rightmove

It has been on display at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show, after being built by the charity Horticap, alongside houses made of straw and wood.

The miniature stone cottage comes with decorative plants, a picket fence and a Miss Piggy figure.

And it's now being auctioned off to raise money for the charity, which trains adults with disabilities in horticulture, crafts, and rural skills.

The details on Rightmove state: "'Pretty', 'bijou', 'compact' and 'unique' are just a few of the estate agent's terms that come to mind.

"When it's only 5ft x 5ft and just over 7ft tall, there is certainly no property mis-description here!

"Stone clad on a timber frame, with a tiled roof and sitting in a modest landscaped garden, the folly has been built by the Horticap team as the feature to its Three Little Pigs stand at Harrogate Spring Flower Show."

The house has been on display alongside homes made of straw and wood. Credit: Lister Haigh/Rightmove

The cottage is being marketed at offers over £10,000. Bids must be submitted by Sunday, 24 April.

Charity operations manager Phil Airey said: "It’ll be the cheapest house in the UK. We’re hoping to raise £10,000 for the charity. You can’t buy a house anywhere for £10,000."

The winning bidder won't have to move – because the house will be delivered to them directly.

And with average property prices in Harrogate exceeding £358,000, some might consider this one something of a bargain.