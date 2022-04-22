A couple from Sheffield wept as a coroner told them their premature baby died because of failings in his care.

Karolina and James Curry were at the final day of an inquest into the death of their son, Cassian, who lost his life at two days old.

Assistant coroner Abigail Coombes said a lack of communication between doctors at the Jessop Wing in Sheffield contributed to Cassian's death.

The inquest had previously heard how an umbilical venous catheter (UVC) was inserted in a "sub-optimal" position in Cassian's abdomen near his heart by two junior doctors after he was born at 28 weeks on 3 April last year, weighing less than 2lbs.

The error was identified, but neonatal consultant Dr Elizabeth Pilling then forgot to correct it.

She told the inquest it was "impossible" to remember why she made the oversight, other than to say that the unit was extremely busy at the time.

Cassian was born at 28 weeks. Credit: Family handout

Cassian suffered a cardiac tamponade, a process where fluid builds up in the space around the heart, preventing it from pumping. He died on 5 April.

Mr and Mrs Curry said they wanted to know whether understaffing on the unit over the course of the Easter weekend contributed to his death.

But Dr Pilling said the unit was properly staffed, according to national guidelines and there were no absences.

The Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has already apologised over Cassian's death admitting there was "human error" in his treatment.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has raised concerns about maternity services at the Jessop Wing and rated them as inadequate a month before Cassian was born, confirming this judgment earlier this month.

But the NHS trust has stressed that the neonatal unit did not form part of these maternity inspections and judgments.

More to follow.