A cyclist was critically injured after a crash with an electric bicycle on a pavement in Leeds.

The 51-year-old man was riding a black Boardman pedal cycle on the footpath in East Street in the city centre at about 5.45pm on Thursday when he collided with a blue Carrera electronically-assisted bike travelling in the other direction.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The rider of the other bike, a 19-year-old man, sustained a minor leg injury.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101.