Karolina and James Curry's lawyer gives a statement outside the coroner's court

The parents of a "miracle" baby have spoken of their heartbreak after he died because of neglect by doctors in charge of his care.

Cassian Curry was born prematurely at Sheffield's Jessop Wing on 3 April last year after his parents, James and Karolina, had been through six rounds of IVF treatment.

He weighed under 2lbs and was given a feeding line while being cared for on the neonatal unit.

But his inquest heard that the tube was inserted in a "sub-optimal" position in his adomen close to his heart and doctors then missed the opportunity to reposition it.

Cassian died at Sheffield's Jessop Wing Credit: Family handout

He died two days after he was born after suffering a cardiac tamponade, a process where fluid builds up in the space around the heart, preventing it from pumping.

Today a coroner concluded that "gross failure" and "neglect" contributed to Cassian's death.

In a statement read after the inquest by Fay Marshall, the lawyer representing them, the couple said: "Cassian was a beacon of light and our hearts blossomed under his pure and innocent love. He was everything that we dreamed of.

"Today the coroner concluded that he died because of neglect and had it not been for the gross failings of those in charge of his care he would still be with us today. Cassian was a true miracle and we will love and miss him forever."

Cassian's parents, James and Karolina, have questioned whether NHS understaffing contributed to his death. Credit: Family handout

Ms Marshall said the coroner's finding of neglect was rare "because the failing has to be so serious and so gross in relation to basic care".

"While the trust has made changes in the last year, the coroner didn't think they went far enough," she said.

She added: "[Mr and Mrs Curry] do have some answers, but nothing will bring Cassian back. Nothing can lighten their grief over what happened and how it happened.

"Cassian's death was avoidable. He was a strong baby who should have gone home with his parents, who had tried for years to start their family.

"James and Karolina want to make sure the trust make changes so that no other family has to go through this."