A rapist who throttled his victim and then put a pillow over her face to stop her protests in an attack on Christmas Day has been jailed.

Ian Whittaker, 24, of Bransholme Drive, York, had been watching television with the woman at his home on Christmas Eve 2018.

They went into his bedroom, where Whittaker climbed on top of the victim, put his hands around her throat and began to assault her.

She repeatedly asked him to stop, but Whittaker told her to be quiet and put a pillow over her face.

York Crown Court heard how the victim stopped trying to resist until the attack was over as she was frightened she would get hurt.

She reported it to North Yorkshire Police, but when Whittaker was arrested he denied raping the victim and claimed that it had been consensual.

But evidence including a text from September 2019, where Whittaker admitted what he had done and apologised to the victim, led to him being charged with the rape.

He continued to deny he had raped the victim, but a jury found him guilty.

Victim's 'incredible bravery'

He was jailed for six years and nine months.

A previous restraining order was also extended from 15 years to life, preventing him having any contact with the victim, and he has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Det Con Brownbridge who led on the investigation said: "This was a terrifying attack by Whittaker, where he breached the victim’s trust and I welcome the sentence that was handed out today.

"I’d like to thank the victim for her incredible bravery, not only for coming forward to report this but also for her ongoing support throughout the court process."