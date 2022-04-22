Play Brightcove video

Lincolnshire Police have issued footage showing the ten worst examples of bad driving caught on dash cam by members of the public.

The force launched its 'Operation Snap' initiative just over a year ago, allowing motorists to submit videos of suspected traffic offences online.

The recordings show drivers performing dangerous overtaking manoeuvres, jumping red lights, driving the wrong way around roundabouts and mounting pavements.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Our aim is to achieve a sustainable reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured in road collisions.

This car forced another driver to swerve out of the way. Credit: Lincolnshire Police

"We want to have the safest roads in the UK.

"Everyone who shares the roads can help to achieve our aim by submitting their footage.

"Every piece of footage is viewed, and action taken where offences are identified, and the evidence threshold is met. "

More than 1,000 videos have been submitted so far and submissions are increasing month on month.

The force said results so far included:

43 drivers being summoned to court for offences

24 convictions for various offences

59 fixed penalty notices

53 formal caution letters.

76 drivers completing a driving awareness course

435 drivers receiving warning letters

Credit: Lincolnshire Police

The spokesperson added: "When an offence is recorded, we will send a letter to the registered keeper of the vehicle, asking for details of the driver at the time of the offence.

"Failing to supply those details is an offence in itself and carries a penalty of six points and up to a £1,000 fine.

"Working together, and with the drivers and riders of Lincolnshire, we can make our roads a safer place to be."