Barnsley have been relegated into League One after three seasons in the Championship.

The club's fate was sealed by a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town. The Reds needed to win to keep their slim hopes of Championship survival alive.

Relegation comes a year after Barnsley reached the Championship play-offs in the covid-hit 2020-2021 season.

Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi said he would not walk away from his job and hoped to help the club bounce back.

"I believe in my strengths as a leader and I got the impact I needed at times, but we've just not been good enough to stay in this league," he said.

The result was better news for Huddersfield who secured a play-off spot with two games to spare.

But manager Carlos Corberan refused to talk up his team's slim chances of automatic promotion.

"We've guaranteed our place in the play-offs at least and that's important for us.

"We'll just keep the focus on ourselves, though, and try and make it the best season we can, " he said.