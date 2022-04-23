Barnsley relegated to League One after defeat by promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town
Barnsley have been relegated into League One after three seasons in the Championship.
The club's fate was sealed by a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town. The Reds needed to win to keep their slim hopes of Championship survival alive.
Relegation comes a year after Barnsley reached the Championship play-offs in the covid-hit 2020-2021 season.
Barnsley manager Poya Asbaghi said he would not walk away from his job and hoped to help the club bounce back.
"I believe in my strengths as a leader and I got the impact I needed at times, but we've just not been good enough to stay in this league," he said.
The result was better news for Huddersfield who secured a play-off spot with two games to spare.
But manager Carlos Corberan refused to talk up his team's slim chances of automatic promotion.
"We've guaranteed our place in the play-offs at least and that's important for us.
"We'll just keep the focus on ourselves, though, and try and make it the best season we can, " he said.