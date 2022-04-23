A woman from Snaith in east Yorkshire is helping a bereavement group to expand after becoming involved when she lost her husband.

Lisa Barran married Tony in April 2021 whilst covid restrictions were still in place. Tony Barran had been diagnosed with terminal cancer four weeks earlier and she was widowed within ten weeks.

The couple had been together for 12 years and planned to marry before they knew Tony was ill.

Lisa said after her husband's death she received help from the charity Talking about Loss, based in Market Weighton.

"After going through what I went through, especially being a young widow, I think it is very much needed, people do not talk about loss enough," she said.

The founder of Talking About Loss Jacqui Dunn says she started the charity when her father died.

"I was trying to find a group of like-minded people and I couldn't so I created the group. We do pop-up sessions around Yorkshire every month and we have a team of counsellors," she said.

The charity encourages people to join small groups and talk about their loved one.