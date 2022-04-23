Firefighters tackle massive blaze at Doncaster scrap metal plant

An investigation is underway into the cause of a huge blaze at a recycling plant in Doncaster.

At its height 10 fire appliances were at the scene with crews from South Yorkshire joined by some from West Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known Credit: @SYFR

Residents near the plant on Balby Carr Bank were asked to keep windows and doors closed and a number of local roads were closed.

The Environment Agency said it was supporting the fire service as it deals with the fire.

A spokesperson said: "We're monitoring local water courses for any environmental impacts from the fire or water run off."