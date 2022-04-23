Play Brightcove video

The assault was captured on the collection vehicle's cctv and used as evidence at the hearing

A refuse collector was violently assaulted by a couple in Doncaster after he refused to take their old duvet to the recycling centre.

The crew were collecting waste from the Askern area when they said they wouldn't take the couple's bin because it had old bedding stuffed inside it, which is one of the materials that cannot be recycled through the blue bin.

CCTV footage from the recycling lorry shows the couple get into an argument with one of the collection workers before carrying out the shocking attack.

The woman can be seen dragging the man backwards by his head as her partner jumps on him and attacks him.

The pair - whose names have not been released - pleaded guilty to assault at Doncaster Magistrates Court and were ordered to carry out work in the community.

SUEZ’s Regional Director John Wilkinson said: "We were shocked and sorry that a member of our crew had to endure such horrific and unprovoked abuse.

"SUEZ has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to the abuse and harassment of our employees who are delivering an essential public service.

"Regrettably, assaults on our collection crews are not uncommon."

South Yorkshire Police said it was a "shocking assault" on workers simply trying to do their job.

PC Egan-Wyer of South Yorkshire Police added: “I am pleased we were able to secure such a strong case which resulted in both defendants pleading guilty.

"I would hope that hours working in the community will help both of them to realise how valuable these workers are and encourage them to treat them with the respect they deserve in the future."