A 35-year-old man who subjected a teenage girl to a catalogue of sexual abuse has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Adnan Afzal, who lived in the Dewsbury area was found guilty of carrying out multiple sexual offences, including rape, after a four day trial at Leeds Crown Court.

Afzal was arrested in 2019 after the offences were first reported by the victim and her family.

DC Samantha Smith of the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Team, said: “I want to praise the courage of the victim in this case in coming forwards and reporting the offending Afzal subjected her too.

“We welcome the sentence he has received which reflects the very serious nature of his sentencing and his refusal to admit his crimes against his victim and put her and her family through the ordeal of a trial.

“Victims of sexual offences will always be listened to and we will do all we can with partners to support them, investigate reported offences, and seek justice for them.”