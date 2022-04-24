Barnsley manager and assistant coach to leave after relegation to League One

Their departure follows Friday night's defeat at Huddersfield Town which confirmed the club’s relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

In a statement Barnsley say both parties agreed to end Asbaghi's tenure. The 36-year-old Swede was appointed in the role in November 2021 and the club paid tribute to hime saying he "proved popular with players and staff alike here at Oakwell."

"Taking over in difficult circumstances, Asbaghi gradually improved the side’s performances but ultimately it wasn’t enough."

Poya Asbaghi in happier times

On his departure, Asbaghi said: “I want to thank everybody at Oakwell for their time and efforts over the last months, this of course includes players, fans and staff. It’s been a real privilege to work in Barnsley and I wish everybody all the very best for the upcoming seasons.”Assistant Coach Ferran Sibila will also depart, and the club has thanked both men for "their tireless efforts and outstanding professionalism across this challenging 21/22 campaign."

Khaled El-Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer added: “On behalf of Barnsley Football Club, I would like to thank both Poya and Ferran for their hard work and professionalism during a difficult time.

“Our search for a new coach has already started and an announcement will follow once that process is concluded.”

Martin Devaney will now take charge of first team affairs, assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann for the remainder of the 21/22 season, with the Reds set to welcome Blackpool FC to Oakwell onas First Team