The joyous moment a 3-year-old Ukrainian refugee sees her new bedroom and toys

Little Maria Hroshkova was clearly delighted with her new bedroom and toys - many donated by neighbours - on her arrival to a safe place in Southowram near Halifax.

Maria, along with mum Ohla and grandmother Larysa, finally got to their new home, and to meet their hosts Anne-Marie and Simon Miles after ploughing for weeks through red-tape to get visas and travelling hundreds of miles from Poland.

A warm Southowram welcome for the family

The exhausted family received a warm welcome with neighbours also turning out to greet them, many have been donating items.

For Anne-Marie it was a sense of relief. As an ex-Army wife she could identify only too well with the displaced family and offered a home even before the sponsorship scheme started. And she's encouraging others to do the same.

Anne-Marie Miles

"I felt relief, relief that they are here finally and a weight is off my shoulders- they are here and they are safe, and I think more people should do it. It keeps people safe and they can support each other because grandma doesn't speak good English but Orla speaks fluent English, so I think it's important, I would want to be with my grandma and my mum."

Husband Simon served 24 years in the British Army.

"I was an Army wife when my husband was fighting in the wars and where would I have gone? I asked my husband what he thought and he said yes - we tried to take in Afghanistan refugees who he knew, but they went to Canada. We have a four bedroom house and our son has moved out."

"We've been emailing daily asking people to for help with the visas, they've been passed from pillar to post, and we just wanted them here. It just makes you feel warm. I like to help people anyway it just makes you feel you've done something"