An investigation has been launched after the remains of a dead sheep were found among rubbish that was fly-tipped in Grimsby.

North East Lincolnshire Council said staff made the grim discovery as they cleared a pile of waste from near the entrance to the Grimsby Community Recycling Centre in Gilbey Road.

The council said officers are checking CCTV footage and the waste for evidence of who was responsible. Police have also been notified.

A spokesperson said: "We need your help to track down the people responsible for illegally dumping this rubbish.

"Fly-tipping makes the area look a mess and harms wildlife. If you know who did this, please get in touch.

"People can help prevent fly-tipping by checking the credentials of anyone they pay to take away their waste."

This weekend's incident follows several others over the Easter weekend.

Fly-tippers dumped rubbish including furniture, a buggy, a lamp and bags full of household waste.

Fly-tipping is a crime and the council investigates all incidents. Anyone who is caught risks a £400 fixed penalty notice.