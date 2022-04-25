A Lincoln mum made a victorious trip to the Invictus Games – crowned with a surprise brunch in the company of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Lucy Holt, 28, came home from the Games, in The Hague, the Netherlands, with an impressive haul of three gold medals and a bronze.

But she also returned with a treasured snap taken alongside Harry, who founded the event, and Meghan.

She said: "We went for brunch at the British Embassy and to our surprise Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived. They spent time with us catching up and making sure we were all prepared for the Games.

"I was lucky enough to ask for a little photo and they were very supportive of this. It was great to have them alongside us to support us."

Lucy, a former senior aircraftsman at RAF Digby, suffered a serious ankle injury while playing for the RAF netball team in 2016.

Lucy Holt, with son Harvey. Credit: Lucy Holt

She has had three operations on her ankle, but was left with severely limited movement.

She went on to work for the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust and trained for 30 months for the Games after it was delayed in both 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

The hard work paid off as she won gold in discus, the four-minute indoor rowing event and the one-minute indoor row, as well as bronze in the team wheelchair basketball. She said: "It was completely overwhelming. I went out there with an open mind and just hoping to come back with PBs. To come back with three golds and one bronze was completely amazing."

Lucy now has her sights set on competing in the Paralympics, saying: "Hopefully that's where I will be heading soon. Training steps back up at the end of this week, so no rest for me."