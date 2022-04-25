Police are looking for a robber who threatened shop staff in Sheffield with a syringe.

South Yorkshire Police have issued an image of a man they want to find following the incident at around 10am on 5 April.

It happened after a man walked into the Marks & Spencer store on Ecclesall Road and put a "substantial amount of meat products" into a bag.

A police spokesperson said: "When a security member challenged him, an altercation took place and the man produced a syringe which he made threats with.

"He then left the shop with the stolen meat. Nobody was physically injured in the incident."

Anyone who recognises the man should call 101.