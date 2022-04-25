Police have admitted they have exhausted all lines of enquiry in the case of a mother who went missing after taking her daughter to school five years ago.

Renata Antczak, 49, disappeared after she dropped her 11-year-old daughter off at Broadacre Primary School, in Hull, on Tuesday, 25 April 2017.It prompted one of Humberside Police's biggest murder investigations of recent years.

But detectives say they are struggling to make any progress.

Chief Insp Becky Dickinson, the senior investigating officer, said: "Our officers have remained dedicated in trying to piece together what happened to her and this very much remains an active and ongoing investigation."Unfortunately, no new information has come to us since the last anniversary. However I would urge anybody with any information, no matter how small you think it is, to come forward so that we can look into it."

Renata Antczak and her husband Majid Mustafa. Credit: MEN Media

What is known about the case of Renata Antzcak?

A married mother of two daughters, originally from Poland, Renata dropped her daughter, Victoria, at school at around 8.45am on 25 April 2017. She was wearing a distinctive bright yellow puffa jacket at the time.

She then drove home in her black Mercedes and left the car behind before disappearing.

Police quickly launched a murder inquiry, carrying out extensive searches of scrubland and drains around the city, especially close to her home in the Kingswood area.

Renata Antczak was last seen wearing a yellow puffa jacket. Credit: MEN Media

Two men were later arrested, but no-one has been charged with her murder.A social media appeal released by the force reached 300,000 people. But the case remains no closer to being solved.

Humberside Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101.