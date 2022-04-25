The RSPCA has issued a warning to cat owners after the deaths of three animals in suspected poisoning incidents.

Two cats belonging to Sophie Ahmed were found dead in a garden and an alleyway in the Hampshire Street area of Hessle, Hull. A third cat was found dead nearby.

Mrs Ahmed later found cat biscuits matted together with an unknown substance.

A vet confirmed her three-year-old black and white cat, Chase, had died after ingesting rat poison.

Her ginger and white cat, Milo, who was found dead a number of weeks later, is also thought to have been poisoned.

Mrs Ahmed said: "It was heartbreaking to lose Chase and then to have it confirmed he had been poisoned and to find the food in the alleyway seems to suggest someone is deliberating killing cats in this area. Why would someone want to do that?

"Chase went out in the early hours of the morning and by 10am I was told he’d been found dead. Milo escaped from the house late at night and he was found the next morning.

"Both of the boys were house cats. My baby daughter is one-year-old and she has grown up with Milo. He used to sleep in her bed and play with her, so this has all been very upsetting."

Milo the cat died in a suspected poisoning incident. Credit: RSPCA

'Someone is trying to tempt cats'

RSPCA inspector Claire Mitchell, is appealing for information.

She said: “We need to make owners aware that in this area of Hull we believe cats are being targeted.

"Residents need to be on the lookout if they see anyone putting down food stuffs or they see anything suspicious.

"It suggests someone is trying to tempt the cats to ingest this substance. It’s a dangerous thing to do when you consider children may be running around here too."

The RSPCA says it can be difficult to determine if cases of poisoning are accidental or deliberate. But poisoning an animal deliberately is a criminal offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

Signs of poisoning can be seen from 30 minutes after an animal has ingested a chemical and include vomiting, uncoordinated movements, seizures and breathing difficulties.

Anyone who has any information on the poisoning incidents in Hessle should ring the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018.