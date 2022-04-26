A "hate crime" investigation into the theft of a blue plaque has taken a twist after an explosive was pulled from a river in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police have closed off part of the city centre and are telling people to stay away after the grenade was removed from the River Aire.

The force tweeted: " Police are currently attending Great Wilson Street in Leeds following a report of a grenade being found in water, which was received at 12.19pm today.

"A cordon has been put in place while enquiries continue at the scene. People are advised to avoid the area at this time."

The grenade, which is thought to be historic, was found during a search of the river for a plaque installed in memory of the Nigerian immigrant David Oluwale.

Mr Oluwale, who was 38, drowned while running from police officers following repeated harassment and beatings in 1969.

The plaque was stolen shortly after being unveiled in memory of David Oluwale.

The plaque was stolen in what Leeds Civic Society called an "abhorrent" crime shortly after it was unveiled at Leeds Bridge, close to where he died.

Police launched a hate crime investigation, after racist graffiti was daubed on the walls of the civic society.