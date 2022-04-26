A former Humberside Police community support officer (PCSO) has admitted abusing his position to have inappropriate sexual relations with women.

Simon Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to three counts of misconduct in a public office and attempting to pervert the course of justice, at Hull Crown Court.

It comes following an internal investigation into complaints that Smith had been striking up relationships with women he met while on duty.

He also attempted to cover up his actions by asking one of the women not talk to police.

Sentencing was adjourned but Judge John Thackray QC told Smith: "You will receive credit for the guilty pleas you have entered but this is a very serious matter. All options are open, including an immediate custodial sentence."

Head of professional standards at Humberside Police, Det Supt Matt Baldwin, said: "As a PCSO, Smith was in a role where the local community trusted him, and he completely abused his position for his own advantage and sexual gain.

"I want to thank the victims in this case for their bravery and courage in supporting the investigation, as without their assistance the result today would not have been possible.

"Smith’s actions were utterly reprehensible and we will absolutely not tolerate, accept or condone this kind of behaviour, that ultimately can undermine the public’s confidence in us as Humberside Police and in policing.

"Smith’s devious and repulsive behaviour gravely failed to uphold and maintain the standards both we, and more importantly, the public expect."

Smith resigned from the force last year. An internal investigation, which was paused to allow the criminal investigation to take place, will resume after he is sentenced on 5 May.