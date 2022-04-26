A Lincolnshire Police dog handler has paid an emotional tribute following the death of his four-legged partner.

Red was part of the force's dog section for more than 12 years before he retired.

In a post on Facebook, a spokesperson confirmed he had died. And they posted a tribute from the officer who had worked alongside him.

It said: "I have had Mr Red in my life since 2009 and worked him operationally between 2010 and 2016.

"He was always incredibly brave and courageous and stood by my side through many a scrape.

"He without fail gave 100% in everything he did. In fact often he gave about 120% percent."

The officer wrote that he had worked with Red for 12-and-a-half of his 13-and-a-half years.

He said Red had "broken the news" that he was to become a father to a baby girl and had left a "head full of precious memories".

The officer wrote: "Gutted your time has come to an end but honoured to have known and worked with you. Thanks for all your efforts Red old pal, you taught me such a lot and we had a blast."