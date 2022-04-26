Police have launched a hate crime investigation after the theft of a blue plaque commemorating a man who was chased to his death by police officers.

The David Oluwale plaque was prized from Leeds Bridge within hours of being unveiled on Monday, 25 April.

It is believed to have been taken between 9.30pm and 10pm.

Leeds District Commander, Chief Supt Damien Miller, said: "It is truly appallingly that someone would remove the plaque commemorating the life of David Oluwale, and we recognise the significant impact that this act will have had on all those involved in keeping David’s memory alive and on the wider community.

"The timing clearly suggests that this has been a deliberately targeted act and we are classing this as a hate crime."

The plaque was unveiled at a special ceremony. Credit: Leeds Civic Society

Mr Oluwale, a Nigerian immigrant, was repeatedly harassed and beaten by police before drowning in the River Aire as he fled police in April 1969.

Two officers were later jailed. In recent months a bridge was named in David Oluwale's honour as part of efforts to commemorate him.

"Chief Supt Miller added: We are treating this incident very seriously and have detectives from Leeds District CID carrying out extensive enquiries to identify who is responsible and to locate and recover the plaque.

"Leeds Bridge is in a busy area in the heart of the city centre and we would urge anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or who has any information that could assist the investigation to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101.