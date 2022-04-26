A sex worker from Hull who robbed a 74-year-old client and his friend at knifepoint has been jailed.

Charlotte Newton, 25, of Gleneagles Park, deliberately targeted the pensioner because he was "vulnerable" and she thought he would be less likely to alert the police because of their secret sexual arrangement, Hull Crown Court heard.

Newton, a heroin addict went to his home intent on stealing money to fund her habit. She escaped with £110 and a mobile phone.

Charlotte Newton

She denied two offences of robbery but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

The victim said in a statement: "I am frightened to live in my home but I am not going to be moving. I have family here. This was my pension money to buy groceries and live on.

"I am worried they will come back and I will not be able to stop them getting in. I have been taken advantage of for my money."

The other man, aged 69, said that he had been left scared to walk back to his home. "I am scared for my own personal safety," he said.

Judge John Thackray QC said: "I saw very clearly that there was not one jot of genuine remorse. Significant sentences must follow for those that target the most vulnerable in society. You have many convictions for dishonesty and some for violence."

Newton was sentenced to seven years in prison.