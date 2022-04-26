A hotel porter who became so obsessed with a work colleague after she rejected his advances that he faked her kidnap, has been jailed.

Timothy Millward, of Redfield Way, met his victim while working at a hotel in Scarborough.

After she turned him down, he began a two-year campaign of harassment which left her at "breaking point".

York Crown Court heard how the 44-year-old falsely reported that the woman had been kidnapped – and then tried to make it look like she had concocted the lie to defraud people.

On finding her safe and well, police enquiries revealed he was behind the hoax.

At the same time, Millward had been sending malicious messages from an unknown social media account to her family.

The court was also told how Millward had hacked in to the victim's Instagram account and taken family pictures to set up fake accounts in her name and harass members of her family.

In a victim impact statement, the woman described how the experience was the worst struggle of her life.

A member of her family said Millward's stalking and obsessive behaviour had "drained the life out of the family".

Millward pleaded guilty to stalking with the intent to cause alarm and distress, perverting the course of justice and unauthorised computer access.

He was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison.

Det Con Rachael Hughes, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "This was an incredibly complex and complicated case to unravel.

"The lengths Millward went to wreak havoc and cause such alarm and distress to the victim and her family were just unbelievable. He fabricated a false kidnap claim in an attempt to frame her for attempted fraud and went on to try and isolate her by destroying her family relationships.

"But unequivocal digital and DNA evidence put the phone, which was the source of all this misery, firmly in Millward’s hand."

She praised the woman for being "brave and resolute" throughout the investigation and court case.

She added: "I hope this sends a clear message to those who cause so much damage to people’s lives through stalking and harassment – we will pursue you and no matter how complicated a story you try to weave, we will unpick it, find the truth and will put you before the courts."