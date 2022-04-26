A young woman who was left unconscious and foaming at the mouth after being spiked with a needle says she was scared she would lose her life.

Megan Bucknall, 20 was on a night out in Beverley, East Yorkshire, on Saturday 23 April when she felt a sharp pain in her arm. After feeling unwell she went to the toilet.

"I don't remember anything that happened after that," she said. "I went unconscious. I was told I was sweating so profusely it looked like I had just got out of the shower, I was foaming at the mouth and my body went all floppy.

"My eyes had also rolled to the back of my head and I could not communicate or move. I was in a vegetative state for two hours, it felt like I had physically left my body."

Two girls who found her in the toilet helped her and aleted the pub, the Beaver, which was closed. Police and Megan's parents were called.

"This wasn't only traumatising for me, but also my family who had to see me like that," she said.

Her father drove her to the hospital, where a urine test confirmed she had been spiked.

She added: "The only word I can use to describe this experience is 'traumatising'. I am scared to ever go out drinking again. If it wasn't for the girls in the toilet, I could have died that night.

"My brain is trying to block it out, it is strange but I am still in a state of shock. I am still trying to face the fact that I could have died that night, and I am not ok mentally.

"While I am physically ok now, my mental wellbeing has gone down the drain."

Most victims of spiking, where people have substances slipped into their drinks without their knowledge, are female Credit: PA

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "We are investigating a reported spiking at a venue on North Bar Within, Beverley, in the early hours of Sunday morning, 24 April.

"One woman was taken to hospital after becoming unwell. Our investigations to ascertain the causes of this are ongoing.

"We take all reports of this type incredibly seriously and investigate each incident thoroughly. Our spiking protocol was followed, and we are working with the woman and the venue to establish the circumstances surrounded the incident."

The Beaver declined to comment due to the ongoing police investigation.

Megan's decision to speak out comes on the day a report by MPs said drink spiking would remain an "invisible crime" unless action is taken to address a culture of victim-blaming and a lack of awareness.

The Home Affairs Select Committee said viewing victims as having had "one too many" means incidents are going unreported.

What to do if you've been spiked

Police and health experts say the quicker you take action after you have been spiked, the greater the chances of treatment and possible criminal prosecution.

Victims are urged to tell someone they trust – a friend or relative the venue manager, security staff or a healthcare professional.

Anyone feeling seriously unwell should seek urgent medical attention. Symptoms can include drowsiness vomiting and event hallucinations.

They should keep the drink for evidence and contact the police as soon as possible.