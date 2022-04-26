Zak Hardaker rejoins Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed the signing of Zak Hardaker for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The 30-year-old England international, who was a free agent after being released by Wigan last Friday, has signed a short-term contract with the club he made his Super League debut for 11 years ago.

Hardaker, who won three Grand Finals with the Rhinos and was named Man of Steel in their treble-winning season in 2015, will spend the rest of the season with the club and is likely to go straight into the team to play Hull KR at Headingley on Friday.

The move was sparked by a glut of injuries, particularly to Leeds' outside backs, and sanctioned by new head coach Rohan Smith, who is due to arrive from Australia in time for Friday's game.

"It is a strange feeling at the moment," Hardaker said.

He added: "I suppose a bit like going back to your old school. "I have fond memories of my time at Leeds and the opportunity to come back this year is really special."

Hardaker scored 67 tries in 155 appearances for Leeds, mostly from full-back, after joining them from Featherstone in 2010 and went on to win two Challenge Cups and a League Leaders Shield in addition to his three triumphs at Old Trafford.

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington said: "We have had to move quickly to secure the services of Zak for the remainder of the season.

"The short-term contract works for all parties in this unique situation and I am sure Zak will be aiming to show his best form on the field now he is back in blue and amber."