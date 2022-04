Firefighters were in for a bit of a shock when they got called out to a house in Wakefield to find sheep stuck on the roof!

Technical Rescue Officer Damian Cameron, from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "Some calls are stranger than others!"

He said the sheep appeared to have got onto the roof by jumping through a gap in the field behind the house.

Sheep on the roof! Credit: West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

No specialist equipment was needed to get them down.