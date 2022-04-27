A man from Huddersfield in West Yorkshire has been jailed for 17 years after pleading guilty to a series of serious sex offences, including multiple rapes against young girls dating back to 2015.

Wayne Tracey was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Monday 25 April after admitting to seven sex offences in the Kirklees area, which police officers have described as "truly dreadful".

Tracey, 37, pleaded guilty to four offences of rape, two sexual assaults and inciting a young girl to engage in sexual activity.

The offending took place between 2015 and 2020 in the Huddersfield area, against two young female victims.

Tracey was sentenced to a total of 17 years in prison with an extra six years on licence, resulting in a 23-year-extended sentence. He will also have to sign on the child sex offender’s register.

DS Talha Laher, from Kirklees District Police, said: "We welcome the strong sentence given to Tracey for what was a truly dreadful set of serious sexual offences committed against two young victims.

"He clearly poses a danger to young females and this gravity of his offending is reflected in the length of the criminal sentence he has been given.

"The victims and their families have shown great courage in reporting these wicked offences and I want to thank them for coming to us, supporting the prosecution, and in helping us take this man off the streets.

"Victims can be assured that specialist officers will always listen and fully investigate any reports of sexual offending and we continue to urge victims to come forwards."