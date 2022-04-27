Man accused of Lincoln County Hospital A&E fire denies arson

A 56-year-old man accused of starting a fire at Lincoln County Hospital last month has denied two charges of arson.

The fire on Tuesday 29 March led to the temporary closure of the hospital's A&E unit and its Urgent Treatment Centre, with patients diverted to nearby hospitals in Lincolnshire.

The emergency care unit was evacuated in the early hours of the morning, with no injuries to patients or staff members. It is alleged the fire caused £180,000 worth of damage to the hospital.

John Gillion Watson, of Vicarage Court, Sleaford, appeared in court on Wednesday 27 April to deny a charge of arson with intent to endanger life, and an alternative offence of arson being reckless to endanger life.

Lincoln County Hospital is one of the sites managed by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

He will go on trial in September after entering not guilty pleas.

Wearing a grey jacket and grey jogging bottoms, Watson, who was a temporary patient at the hospital, spoke to confirm his date of birth and pleaded not guilty to the two arson charges.

A fire on March 29 closed the A&E department at Lincoln County Hospital. Credit: PA

Judge John Pini QC adjourned the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 26 September.

Watson was remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing on 5 September.