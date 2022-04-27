A 35-year-old man has admitted killing a woman whose body was found at a home in Leeds, but has denied her murder.Tony Brooks pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Kirstie Ellis when he appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, 27 April. But he will face a trial accused of murdering the 35-year-old.

Miss Ellis was found dead at a home in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, Leeds, on Friday, 25 March.

In a tribute after her death, her parents described her as a "beautiful soul", saying: "Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear, that our gorgeous daughter is no longer with us."Kirstie Anne Ellis had a beautiful soul, a lover of music, socialising and having fun, her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman. Kirstie had many friends and family who loved her and she will be missed so dearly."During a short hearing, Brooks also denied burglary at a house in Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, on 7 March and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on the day Miss Ellis's body was found.

Brooks, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, was remanded into custody and is due to go on trial accused of murder in October.