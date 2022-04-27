A paedophile police officer who was caught with extreme child abuse images has walked out of court after being given a suspended prison sentence.

PC Alan Dudzinski, 20, had more than 100 images showing children as young as three being abused, when fellow officers attended his home in Leeds on 14 May last year.

He was arrested and interviewed but answered "no comment" when questioned.

Dudzinski pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 1 March to three counts of making indecent images of children and one count of possession of extreme pornography.

He appeared at Durham Crown Court on Wednesday, 27 April, where he was sentenced to an eight-month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also made the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for 10 years and a rehabilitation order.

Durham Crown Court Credit: PA

'Against everything that we stand for as police'

Dudzinski was suspended by West Yorkshire Police after the offences came to light.

Det Chief Supt Nicola Bryar, of West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate, said: "There is a victim of a sexual offence behind every one of those images.

"As a police force, we are committed to safeguarding and protecting the vulnerable and we know that the sharing of such images only prolongs and exacerbates the abuse that victims suffer.

"This officer’s actions go against everything that we stand for as a police service. I hope at least that this court case demonstrates that we will investigate and take action against anyone who commits such offences."

A misconduct investigation will now resume following the conclusion of criminal proceedings.