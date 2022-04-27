Temporary plaque put up to replace stolen David Oluwale memorial in Leeds

Play Brightcove video

A temporary plaque dedicated to David Oluwale has been put up in Leeds to replace the one which was stolen just hours after it was unveiled in the city centre earlier this week.

Police launched a hate crime investigation on Monday 25 April after the theft of the blue plaque commemorating Mr Oluwale who was chased to his death by police officers 53 years ago.

It comes as Leeds Civic Trust announced on Wednesday that it has launched a crowdfunding page to raise money to replace the original blue plaque and increase security in the area.

Mr Oluwale, a 35-year-old Nigerian immigrant, was repeatedly beaten by officers before drowning in the River Aire as he fled police in April 1969.

Two officers were later jailed. In recent months a bridge was named in David Oluwale's honour as part of efforts to commemorate him.

Officers believe the plaque was taken between 9.30pm and 10pm, and West Yorkshire Police says they are treating the incident "very seriously".

The temporary plaque was put up on Wednesday Credit: ITV Calendar

Leeds District Commander, Chief Supt Damien Miller, said: "It is truly appallingly that someone would remove the plaque commemorating the life of David Oluwale, and we recognise the significant impact that this act will have had on all those involved in keeping David’s memory alive and on the wider community.

"The timing clearly suggests that this has been a deliberately targeted act and we are classing this as a hate crime."