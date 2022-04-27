Police have issued a warning to motorists in South Yorkshire over plans to escort a slow-moving convoy through South Yorkshire.

Officers will assist two "abnormal loads" travelling from the M18, east of Rotherham, to Chapeltown in Sheffield, on Thursday, 28 April.

A spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Police operational support unit said: "This convoy will be 50 metres long and is transporting steel beams to a construction site.

"We are not allowed to move it at any other time due to council restrictions and site access so you may wish to use an alternative route."

Two 'abnormal loads' measuring 50m in total will make the journey Credit: South Yorkshire Police

The convoy was due to set off at around 9am.

The force said there would be delays as the convoy exits the M1 at junction 35 towards Chapeltown "as we have to go the wrong way around the roundabouts and stop the public and all other traffic from moving to make it safe for everyone involved".

The spokesperson added: "Please be patient with us and allow a little longer for your morning commute, you could always give us a wave as we pass."