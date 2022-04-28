Play Brightcove video

People living in Castleford are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed after a large fire at a bathroom showroom.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the incident at Trade Bathrooms on Saville Road at 1.28am on Thursday, 28 April.

Seven fire engines attended the blaze at the single-storey building, using hose reel jets and an aerial ladder platform.

Fire crews were called in the early hours of Thursday morning

The fire engulfed a single-storey bathroom showroom

Three engines remain at the site as firefighters continue to damp down after the entire building was engulfed by flames.

No-one is believed to have been injured.